Fern L. Bennett, 97, St. Joseph, Mo.

Fern L. Bennett, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away after a brief illness, Thursday, February 1, 2018.She was born April 8, 1920 in Easton, Missouri to Clarence and Alberta (Clayton) Danner.Fern married W.J. “Bill” Bennett June 5, 1941. He preceded her in death June 17, 1999.She was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Lioness Club and Buchanan County Democrat Club.Fern enjoyed sewing, cooking, going out to dinner, spending time with her family and loved going to visit the buffalo’s at Krug Park.She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Billy Kieber; 2 sisters; and 6 brothers.Survivors include children, Joan Bennett, Tom Bennett (Vicki), Cindy Kieber (Bill); grandchildren, Kelsey, Tiffany and Hunter; numerous great-grandchildren.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.