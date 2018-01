Scroll for more content...

Ferrell Lee Meyer 63, of Faucett, Missouri passed away Monday January 8, 2018 at his home. He was born February 26, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Joy & Robert Meyer. He graduated from Faucett high school. He was a farm hand. Ferrell was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Jennifer Piatt. He is survived by uncle, Cowan (Angela) Brownell of Faucett, MO,and his employer, Larry McQueen of Faucett, MO. A Graveside Memorial service will be held at a later date at Halleck Cemetery, Taos, MO. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.