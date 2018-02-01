Floyd D. Flint, 71, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Floyd D. Flint, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, at his home.He was born December 18, 1946, to Charles Everette and Faye Elizabeth (Kent) Flint in St. Joseph.Floyd married Jan McQuitty on June 25, 1967. She survives of the home.He worked in construction throughout his life. Floyd was a member of the #579 Laborer’s Union.He was an avid fan of the St. Joseph Mustangs and volunteered for the Diamond Club, where he was affectionately nicknamed “Papa Smurf.” Floyd loved watching his grandkids compete in all sports and any other activities they were involved in. He enjoyed his booth at the Bargain Barn and never knew a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife; children, Lori Flint Petersen (Pete) and Christopher Flint (Betsy), all of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Flint (Joan), St. Joseph, and Larry Flint (Karen), Lee’s Summit, Missouri; sister, Helen McClain, Louisberg, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.