Frances B. McKinney
1931-2018
Frances B. McKinney, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018.
She was born November 29, 1931 to Claude and Emma McGuire.
Frances worked at Nomalites, where she met and married John A. McKinney, Jr. on October 17, 1952; he survives of the home. She later worked at Frederick Inn and Hoof and Horn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kurtis Gentry; brother, Richard McGuire, Sr. and sister, Dorothy Close.
Additional survivors include daughter, Linda Gentry and grandson, Kris Gentry.
Private interment at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
