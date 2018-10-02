Frances J. McElwain October 8, 1933 - September 27, 2018

Frances Mathews was born in Harris, Kansas in the fall of 1933 to Boyd Columbus Mathews and LoDesca Delores (Rea) Mathews. She was the first of nine children to this marriage. Being a very pretty, young woman, Frances was nominated to be Queen of the Anderson County Fair in her high school years. Her father put a stop to that, however, because she was required to pose for a photo in a bathing suit. He didn’t think that was proper. The family moved throughout southeast Kansas during her early years, living in or near various small towns on a farm.

Frances graduated from Garnett High School in Garnett, Kansas and moved to Topeka to pursue employment opportunities as a secretary. At a church function there, she met Floyd McElwain and they eloped to Bartlesville, Oklahoma to be married on August 15, 1953. The family spent over a year in Puerto Rico and then ended up living in St. Joseph. Together they had four children. They were divorced in 1972. Although she never finished a degree, she took many college courses in a variety of subjects. Frances worked, not just as a secretary, but she also served as a trust officer in a bank, as a medical secretary at a psychiatric hospital and served as an administrative judicial assistant to two judges in the District Courts. She helped publish a book and for a time, she co-owned a pizza shop in Wathena, Kansas. She survived the Hyatt disaster in 1981.

She was an incredible artist with many talents. Her beautiful quilts won acclaim from county fairs, quilt shows and national magazines. She was a Master Gardener. She was a crack shot with a rifle. She had a quick wit and a flair for the dramatic. Her other talents included painting, crafting, and dressmaking, from doll clothes to wedding dresses. She was widely known as a fantastic cook and she loved to can. She loved animals of all kinds. Her greatest pride and joy, though, was her family. Frances McElwain may have left us, but her legacy will live on and her laughter will forever sound in our hearts.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her son-in-law Rick Cowan; her siblings Richard Mathews, Nadine Branic, Norma Huston and Joyce McBride. She is survived by her children, Wendy Thompson, Russell McElwain, Julie Routh (Chris), and Karla Wells (Craig); her siblings, Joe Mathews (Jean), Jerry Mathews (Charity), Glenda Helsene, and Vicki Asbury (Chuck); her grandchildren, Kelley Jones (Kevin), Jason Thompson, Season Hansen, Kyle McElwain (Lynn), Melanie Edlin (Matt), Amy Ward, Chris Routh (Jessica), Keith Routh (Cat), Beth Grace (Jerod), Michael Kovac (Anbur), Heidi Klamm (David), Haleigh Prescher (Ezra), and Bradley Thompson (Bre); 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell services are at 3 pm Friday, October 5th at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, 5005 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, October 7th at the farm of Russell McElwain, 11599 286th Road, Lancaster, Kansas.