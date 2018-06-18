Frances Rosalie Jackson, 91, Bolckow, MO

Scroll for more content...
Rosalie was united in marriage to Lloyd T. Jackson, Sr. who has also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. She was active in the Eastern Star. She was of the Christian faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary; her husband, Lloyd; and three sisters: May McCartney, Wilma Head, and Naomi Rhodes.
Survivors include: Two Children; a daughter, Delilah (William) Pennington of Wardsville, MO and a son, Lloyd (Jane) Jackson of Bolckow, MO. Two Sisters: Dora McCartney of Des Moines, IA and Eloise Chord of Great Falls, MT. Three grandchildren: Justin Jackson, Sami Jackson, and Lindsi Jackson. Two great-grandchildren: Haleigh Jackson, Olivia Jackson, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, MO on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.
