Frances Rosalie Jackson, 91, Bolckow, MO

F. Rosalie Jackson, 91, Bolckow, MO, passed away June 14, 2018, at her home. Frances was born November 29, 1926, to parents Frank W. McCartney and Mary Delilah (Ellicot) McCartney who have preceded her in death.Rosalie was united in marriage to Lloyd T. Jackson, Sr. who has also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. She was active in the Eastern Star. She was of the Christian faith.She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary; her husband, Lloyd; and three sisters: May McCartney, Wilma Head, and Naomi Rhodes.Survivors include: Two Children; a daughter, Delilah (William) Pennington of Wardsville, MO and a son, Lloyd (Jane) Jackson of Bolckow, MO. Two Sisters: Dora McCartney of Des Moines, IA and Eloise Chord of Great Falls, MT. Three grandchildren: Justin Jackson, Sami Jackson, and Lindsi Jackson. Two great-grandchildren: Haleigh Jackson, Olivia Jackson, and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, MO on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.