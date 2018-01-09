Francis Jay “J.R.” Royce, 76, St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Francis Jay “J.R.” Royce, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully January 9, 2018, at Carriage Square Nursing Home.He was born April 10, 1941, in St. Joseph. He was the son of Alfred J. and Dorothy B. Royce. Francis married Jean Salisbury on January 1, 1980, and they were married 38 years.He was retired from Gray Automotive since 2004, having worked there as the shipping and receiving clerk for 39 years.Francis was a very avid pool player, owning the Chalk-n-Cue in St. Joseph for several years. He enjoyed playing at the Joyce Ray Patterson Senior Center, where he held several board positions. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and boating.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Dorothy B. Royce; sister, Carol Jean Royce; and brother, Alfred J. Royce, Jr.Survivors include his children, Vicky Dobias, Debi Westermeyer, Deanna and Steve Coureton, Rick Royce, David and Dana Salisbury, and Mark and LaVerne Salisbury. Francis also had 15 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids.Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.