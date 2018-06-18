Scroll for more content...
Francis was born on April 3, 1925 in Cameron to Vincent DePaul and Mary (Mallen) Rooney. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Joe and John Rooney; sister, Helen Bestgen and 2 infant siblings.
He was a 1942 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II.
Francis was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus #1110 and Elmer Ellis Post #33, Cameron.
On November 20, 1965, Francis married Rosella “Rose” Kuhar in Kansas City, MO.
Survivors: wife of 52 years, Rose, of the home; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00AM, Monday, June 18, 2018 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. No scheduled visitation. Memorial donations to St. Munchin Catholic Church Renovation Fund. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Francis Thomas Rooney, 93, Cameron, MO
- Charles “Charlie” Franklin Taylor, 93, Cameron, MO
- Cameron, Missouri- Maurice Wright, 93,
- Francis Edward “Slim” Willits, 88, of Cameron, Mo.
- Audrey Alice Settle, 93, of Albany, Mo.
- Dorothy Aliene Hankins, 92, of Cameron, Mo.
- John “Jack” William Bourland, 89, Cameron, Mo.
- Billy J. Collier, 82, of Cameron, Mo.
- Steven Bearl Bolinger, 65, of Cameron, Mo.
- Patricia Rosalie Rice, 86, of Cameron, Mo.