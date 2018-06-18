Clear

Francis Thomas Rooney, 93, Cameron, MO

Service Information When Monday, June 18th, 2018 10:00am Officiating Father Tom Ludwig Location St. Munchin Catholic Church Address 301 N. Cedar Street Cameron, MO 64429

Cameron, Missouri- Francis Thomas Rooney, 93, Cameron passed away on June 16, 2018.
Francis was born on April 3, 1925 in Cameron to Vincent DePaul and Mary (Mallen) Rooney. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Joe and John Rooney; sister, Helen Bestgen and 2 infant siblings.
He was a 1942 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II.
Francis was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus #1110 and Elmer Ellis Post #33, Cameron.
On November 20, 1965, Francis married Rosella “Rose” Kuhar in Kansas City, MO.
Survivors: wife of 52 years, Rose, of the home; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00AM, Monday, June 18, 2018 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. No scheduled visitation. Memorial donations to St. Munchin Catholic Church Renovation Fund. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

