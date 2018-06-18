Frank Bradley Pittman, 62, of St. Joseph, MO

Brad Pittman

1956-2018

Scroll for more content...

Frank Bradley Pittman, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018 at a local care facility.

Brad was born in Chillicothe, Missouri on May 4, 1956 to Frank J. and Betty Lou (Suber) Pittman and was raised in the Chillicothe area. He moved to St. Joseph in 1984. He retired from the State of Missouri as an auto driver. He actively coached baseball for his children. He never missed a baseball, football, basketball, or soccer game, wrestling match or gymnastic meet.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Hardwood.

Brad and Bonnie shared 33 years together.

He was the best Papa ever.

He is survived by: his wife, Bonnie Pittman of the home; children, Danielle Johnson; Patrick (Susan) Shuman; Clayton Pittman; Joshua Shuman; Travis Pittman; grandchildren, Shawn, Jordan, Zechariah, Aiden, Lola, Jaxson, Lilia, Jensen and Bryson; sister, Linda Hale, all of St. Joseph.

Brad has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial Services will be announced at later dates.

Brad was #697 of a heart recipient. The family suggests donations to St. Luke's Heart Transplant Center. The family would like to thank Diversicare and Crossroads Hospices for their special care.