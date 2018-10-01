Clear
Frank Caw, Jr. February 08, 1961 - September 28, 2018

Funeral Service 12:00PM Wednesday, October 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment following at Mt. Olivet. Visitation commencing after 12:00PM Tuesday, October 2, here at our chapel, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00PM.

Frank Caw, Jr.

February 08, 1961 - September 28, 2018

George Franklin (Frank) Caw, Jr., 57, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2018.

Frank and his wife, Mary, enjoyed 40 years of marriage and had three daughters; Ciera (Terence) Anthony, Tamara (Jennifer) Caw, Attia (Tim) Adkins -Dreher.

Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and playing in his band, fishing with his father and brothers. He loved us and always made us laugh.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Caw.

He is survived by: his wife, Mary Caw; father, George Franklin Caw, Sr.; brother, William (Emma) Caw; daughters, Ciera Marie, Tamara Jean, and Attia Nicole; grandsons Kainon, Maximus, Gabriel, Treyvn and Davien; two beautiful granddaughters, Theresa Elizabeth and Morgan Jo; nephews Craig and Stephen Kerns; numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral Service 12:00PM Wednesday, October 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment following at Mt. Olivet. Visitation commencing after 12:00PM Tuesday, October 2, here at our chapel, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00PM.

