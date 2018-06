Scroll for more content...

Frank E. James 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday June 25, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care hospital in Saint Joseph. He was born January 8, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of May & Wallace James. He attended Lafayette high school and was a Truck Driver. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie James, his parents, He is survived by son, Michael (Lisa) James, St. Joseph, MO, and daughter, Stacey James, Ceres, CA, 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, Mr. James will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com