Franklin C. Kinsey, 92, of Troy, Ks.

Franklin C. Kinsey, 92, of rural Troy, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas passed away January 6, 2018 surrounded by family.

He was born January 6, 1926 to Hugh Daniel and Adah Dunn Kinsey.

He attended rural school Climax No.9 south of Troy; and graduated from Troy High School in 1943.

He attended Kemper Military School 1 year before serving 2 years in the U.S. Navy, WWII. He also attended Iowa State University for 1 year before graduating from Kansas State University in 1949 with a B.S. degree in Engineering.

After graduation, he went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service as an Area Engineer. He retired from the area office in Manhattan, KS in 1986.

Franklin married Barbara Jean Daub of Highland, Kansas May 31, 1951. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents & a daughter-in-law, Janice Sue Kinsey.

He was a member of the Troy American Legion Post No.55, Troy Masonic Lodge #55, Troy Chapter No 16, Atchison Commandery No 2, Salina ISIS Shrine, and ISIS Shrine Legion of Honor.

Survivors include: son, Hugh C. Kinsey granddaughters, Nicole Grable (Jeremy), Kristin Franken (Corey), Andrea Kinsey; great-grandchildren, Cayley and Alyson Grable, Braxton and Kamryn Franken & a sister, Barbara Adan Hunter, (Bill).

Graveside Service: 11 A.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018

At the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas

Visitation: Tuesday evening 6:30-7:30 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 12 NOON Tuesday.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Janice Kinsey Memorial Scholarship Fund