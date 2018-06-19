Franklin Lee Bantz, Laughlin, NV, formerly of Maryville, MO

Scroll for more content...

Franklin Lee Bantz, Laughlin, NV, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Legacy Rehab, Bullhead City, AZLee was born August 27, 1927, to Helen Chapman Bantz and William F. Bantz, Auburn, NE.Lee served in the US Navy during WWII.He was a heavy equipment operator. He owned and operated his bulldozer for many years. In later years he worked at Northwest Missouri State University.Lee married Patricia Ellen O’Riley, Skidmore, on August 15, 1950. Born to this union were Sandra Schulte, John P. Bantz and Michael Joseph Bantz, who died in infancy. Lee and Patricia were later divorced.Lee loved to fly, play cards and loved to twist. He loved his motorcycle in his younger years.Lee moved to California to be near his brother, Bill, and wife, Pat, and children, Kim and Chris, after the divorce.Preceeding him in death were his parents, Helen and Billy; brothers, Bill, Whittier, CA; Raymond, Robert, Larry, Clinton and Arnold Bantz, all of Auburn, NE; sister, Twyla Heskette, Nemaha, NE; and nieces, Linda Williams and Kay Bouma.Survivors include Sandra Schulte and John, Maryville; John Bantz and friend, Paula; Vernie Heskett, Nemaha, NE; Patricia Ann Bantz, Kansas City; a good and loyal friend, Charles Puckett; and honorary grandson, John Laughlin, Laughlin, NV, who took care of Lee in his later years and was with him ‘til the end. Granchildren are Jennifer Schulte Lang and Travis, Hinton, IA, Michael and Leisa Schulte, Pickering, Alan and Lesley Schulte, Maryville, Scott Bantz and Natalie, Glenwood, IA, Christi and Sylvestor Tapia, Fremont, CA. Great-grandchildren are Kade Owens, Hopkins, Ella and Max Schulte, Maryville, Ava Lang, Hinton, IA, Ellie Mae Bantz, Glenwood, IA, Stella Tapia, Fremont, CA.Lee has been cremated and buried in Nevada, where he was the happiest.A memorial service for Lee will be held Friday, June 29, 2018, with visitation from 5 to 6:30 pm and the service to follow at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.