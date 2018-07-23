WATHENA, KANSAS - Franklin Lee Cochran, 81, of Wathena, Kansas died Saturday morning, July 21, 2018.

Frank was born on January 25, 1937 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Ralph and Sally Cochran. He lived most of his life in Wathena. Frank worked for and retired from Krause Milling in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Frank married Shirley Hontz on January 18, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 15 siblings.

Additional survivors include;

Rick Hoffman (Kathy), De Linda Hoffman both of Wathena;

Pam Deen (Ron) of Gentry, Missouri;

5 granchildren, 6 great-grandchildren;

Sister; Harriett Harris and brother; Cecil Cochran both of the state of Missouri;

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Funeral Tuesday, July 24, 2018 – 10:30 A.M.

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (9:30-10:30) at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 am Monday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Frank Cochran Memorial Fund