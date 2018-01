Galen Dale Graham, 61, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, in Moberly, MO.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 22, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington Junction, MO

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO