Gary C. Wright, 71, Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri

Service Friday 20 Jul 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Gary C. Wright
1947-2018

Gary C. Wright, 71, Platte City, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He was born June 22, 1947, to George Fremont and Alma Elizabeth (Johnson) Wright in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Gary married Donna Lindstrom in May 1970. She survives of the home.
He was a mathematics teacher at Robidoux Middle School for 30 years. Following retirement, Gary continued to teach part-time for eight additional years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; children, Seth Wright (Emmy), St. Joseph, and Melissa Wiedmer (Eric), Platte City; grandchildren, Story and Maris Wright, St. Joseph, and Jaylee, Jayce, and Jett Wiedmer, Platte City; sisters, Sherry Burrell (Rod), Loveland, Colorado, and Cindy Mickelson (Steve), Columbia, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Joseph School District Foundation or to Mosaic Lifecare Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

