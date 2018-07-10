Clear

Geneva Sue Bottorff, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Geneva Sue Bottorff
1934-2018

Geneva Sue Bottorff, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.
She was born July 27, 1934 in Maysville, Oklahoma to Clyde and Blanche (Young) Hill.
Geneva married Gerald Vestal Bottorff November 13, 1953. He preceded her in death March 3, 1997.
She was an assistant manager at Carnation Distribution Center for 23 years.
Geneva enjoyed watching birds, reading, playing cards with friends and going to the casino.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Mike Bottorff; granddaughter, Gina Bottorff and sister, Wilma Wilfong.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon Lawrence; son, Gary Bottorff (Penny); grandchildren, Clint Willman, Aaron, Eric and Melissa Bottorff, Felicia Basham and Jeremy Dowell; numerous great-grandchildren and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

