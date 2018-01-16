Gerald O. Everett, 87, of Barnard, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Gerald was born on May 11, 1930, near Mound City, MO. He had lived most all his life in the area. His parents were Gilbert and Bertha (Edwards) Everett, and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother in law, Howard Ware.

He proudly served his county from 1953-55, in the US Army.

He attended and was an Elder at the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO. His memberships included the Graham Lions Club, and he was a board member of the Graham Housing Association.

Gerald was a self-employed farmer his entire life. He loved to fish, to snowmobile out West. He loved to garden, and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

On May 16, 1956, Gerald was united in marriage to Neva Lucille Ware, she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his son, Marlin (Rosalie) Everett, Barnard, MO; 2 grandchildren, Kristen (Bill) Russell, Maitland, MO, and Rick (Jennifer) Everett, Maitland, MO; 8 great grandchildren, Dasen, Tommy, Madison, Rachael, Dillon, Brenden, Addison, and Braxten; his sister in law, Vinita Ware, Savannah, MO; 4 nieces and nephews, Brenda, Rodney, Lori Sue and Steve.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO, the burial with full military options will follow at the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, January 18, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Christian Church, or the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland, MO.