Geraldine "Gerry" Fern Leach, 87, of St. Joseph, passed over Saturday July 7, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born March, 19, 1931 in Hemple, MO to Nancy Josephine and James Maddox. She attended school in the Plattsburg, MO area. She retired from Cordonnier's Place in 1991. Gerry enjoyed playing bingo, quilting, helping plan the Maddox Family Reunion, listening to classic country music and watching John Wayne movies. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Leach, daughter, Janet Russell, son-out-law, Kenny Vertin, great-granddaughter, Quortney Faye Flint and siblings, Helen Colley, Alice "Stuppy" Aitkens, James "Buster" Maddox, Bertha Mitchell, Louise Danner, W.A. Maddox, Ruth Veraguth and Lowell "Peeler" Maddox.Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Davis of Wathena, KS, Cathy Vertin and Darla Leach of St. Joseph, 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 33 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Leach has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Rupp Funeral Home. A Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Gerry Leach Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.