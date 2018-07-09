Clear

Gilbert Duane Schank, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri

Gilbert Duane Schank
1945-2018

Gilbert Duane Schank, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Carriage Square, St. Joseph.
He was born December 20, 1945, to Adlia Baird and Thelma Gertrude (Taylor) Schank in Oregon, Missouri.
Gilbert was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Maitland Masonic Lodge, A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Orland, and Cordell Schank; and sister, Martha Saxton.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Hilsabeck (Grady), Barnard, Missouri, and Lorri Knorr (Paul), Carson, Iowa; son, Ryan Schank, Leavenworth, Kansas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; former wife, Nancy Schank, Barnard; sisters, Linda Patterson (Ronald), Fillmore, Missouri, and Carrie Schank, St. Joseph; and brother, Roderick “Dick” Schank (Eva), Amazonia, Missouri.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
