Gilbert Duane Schank

1945-2018

Gilbert Duane Schank, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Carriage Square, St. Joseph.

He was born December 20, 1945, to Adlia Baird and Thelma Gertrude (Taylor) Schank in Oregon, Missouri.

Gilbert was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Maitland Masonic Lodge, A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Orland, and Cordell Schank; and sister, Martha Saxton.

Survivors include daughters, Lisa Hilsabeck (Grady), Barnard, Missouri, and Lorri Knorr (Paul), Carson, Iowa; son, Ryan Schank, Leavenworth, Kansas; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; former wife, Nancy Schank, Barnard; sisters, Linda Patterson (Ronald), Fillmore, Missouri, and Carrie Schank, St. Joseph; and brother, Roderick “Dick” Schank (Eva), Amazonia, Missouri.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.