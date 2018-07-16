Scroll for more content...

Glen W. Lyons, St. Joseph, beloved father, husband, and son, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at his home.While being a physically strong man, Glen was the most gentle of beings; calm, caring, and thoughtful beyond words. He always put others ahead of himself.Glen loved bowling, coaching sports, and woodworking, but most importantly he loved his family including his two dogs, Katy and Abby.He married Debra C. Davis in 1973 and together they had two sons. He was funny, silly, and enjoyed the small things in life. Glen loved Debra, his sons, and his family with all of his heart until his final moment.Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Monday, July 16, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith in St. Joseph.The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, July 15th, 2018 in the chapel.