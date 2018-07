Scroll for more content...

Glenda Marie Dawson, 68, of Weston, MO passed away July 14, 2018 at NorthCare Hospice in North K.C., MO. Glenda Marie was born February 11, 1950 in Atchison, KS to Wilbur Glen and Mabel Elizabeth (Cline) Fulk. She lived her entire life in the Atchison and Weston areas. Glenda Marie attended the Lakeview school and was a 1968 graduate of the West Platte High School. She married Walter Dale Dawson on November 24, 1990 at the Short Creek Baptist Church in Iatan, MO. Glenda Marie later became a member of Church of the Nazarene of Leavenworth, KS. She attended the Mid America Nazarene University in Olathe, KS; where she had the distinction of being the first registered student. Glenda Marie worked for the Dairy Jean in Weston and worked as a shipping clerk for Atchison Leather Products for 24 years. She enjoyed singing for various groups, including the Heritage Choir of Leavenworth. Glenda Marie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by: her husband Walter; 2 brothers Orville (Glenda) Fulk and Leonard (Deborah) Fulk; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by a 2:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Church of the Nazarene of Leavenworth, KS in Glenda Marie’s memory.