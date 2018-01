Scroll for more content...

Glenn Franklin Adkins Jr. 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 14, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Anna "Louise" and Glenn Adkins Sr. He graduated from Benton High School 1945 and attended St. Joseph Junior College, and served in the United States Army Aircorp. He worked as a Federal Meat Inspector for the USDA retiring after 33 years of service. Glenn was very active in the Union serving as president of the Meat and Poultry Inspection Local Union #638, and as vice president of the Southwest Council of Meat Inspection locals. He was a former member and past Deacon with King Hill Baptist, now a member of 1st Baptist of St. Joseph. Glenn was preceded in death by wife, Betty Adkins, his parents, and daughter, Gail Adkins. Survivors include, daughters, Glenda Butner, Overland Park, KS, and Barb (Greg) Spalding, Kansas City, MO, three grandsons, Corey (Tabitha) Blevins, Country Club, MO, Damien (Amanda) Blevins, Agency, MO, and Mark (Cassi) Butner, Overland Park, KS, granddaughter, Kimberly Guenther, St. Joseph, MO, step grandchildren, Kara, Kelsie, Korrin, and Kendra, 13 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral services: 11:00 am, on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Sister Barb Conroy officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.