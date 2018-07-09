Glenn Matthew Oxley

1973-2018

Glenn Matthew Oxley, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his home.

He was born January 3, 1973, to Phillip and Brenda Oxley in Fontana, California.

He was serious and direct, but Glenn had a big heart and was always there to help his friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Morrison.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Glenn’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.