Gwendolyn Dale Montgomery 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in a Savannah, MO health care center. She was born March 22, 1928 in Klammoth Falls, OR. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. She attended the Faith United Church. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by husband, Harold F. Montgomery, mother, Cora Mull, daughter, Sharon Montgomery, and brother, Wesley Clayton. Survivors include, daughters, Paula (Larry) Bryson of Amazonia, MO, and Janet (Lynn) Reed of Salina, KS, son, Martin (Juanita) Montgomery of Springfield, MO, six grandchildren, Steven Bryson, Michael Montgomery, Gregory Bryson, Timothy Montgomery, Brett Reed, Amy Bryson, and Laura Hall, 7 great - grandchildren, Justin & Lacy Montgomery, Weston, Chase, Lillian, Kaylynne, and Riley.Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, July 20, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Oswald officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Asera Care Hospice or Faith United Church Building Fund.Read Less