Harold Wayne McGlothlin

1930-2018

Harold Wayne McGlothlin, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born February 17, 1930 to George and Olive “Pauline” (Spealman) McGlothlin.

Harold married Alice Williams on January 8, 1951; she preceded him in death on December 9, 2015.

He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Harold was a member of American Legion Post 359. He worked 35 years at Armour Meat Packaging until they closed. He then worked at United Way until he retired.

Harold enjoyed attending antique car shows and family reunions. One of his fondest memories was working for the Lake Contrary Amusement Park when he was younger; where he met his wife on the merry-go-round.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Francis Oliver McGlothlin; sisters, Dorothy Williams, Mary Starns and Opal Wells.

Survivors include his children; Harold McGlothlin II (Marsha), La Ronda S. McGlothlin; granddaughter, Cassie White (Jacob); grand puppy, Daricee; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to United Way of Greater St. Joseph or American Legion Post 359.