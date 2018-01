Scroll for more content...

Harry "PeeWee" Jones 62, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at his home. He was born May 26, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Dorothy and Harry Jones. He was retired. Harry was preceded in death by wife, Margaret Jones, parents, sister, Margaret Rauch. Survivors include, brother, Gary (Sharon) Jones of Agency, MO, brother, Roger (Judy) Jones of Gower, MO, brother, Dewayne (Sheryl) Jones of Stanberry, MO, sister, Beverly Nolan of St. Joseph, MO, friend, Frankie Gibson, several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. James Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at a later date.