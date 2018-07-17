Heather Ashley Brown Johnson

1990-2018

Heather Ashley Brown Johnson, 27, Christian, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018.

She was born September 9, 1990 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Thomas Brown and Fay (Keele) Middleton.

Heather enjoyed music, singing, but most of all being a mother and taking care of her children. She was very independent and made everything fun. Heather had a big heart.

Survivors include husband, Elliott Johnson; children, Arianna and Callan Halford; parents, Tom Brown and Fay Middleton; siblings, Matthew Brown, Adam Brown and Brittany Anderson (Chris); nephew, Isaac Brown; grandfather, Bryce Brown

Private Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the March of Dimes. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.