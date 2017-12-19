Henry Peter Lammers, Jr, 88, of Overland Park, Ks.

Scroll for more content...

Henry Peter Lammers, Jr, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017.He was born August 20, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Henry Peter, Sr. and Viola (Carlson) Lammers.Henry spent the majority of his professional career as a talented marketing and advertising executive. He received multiple awards for his team’s creative work including a Gold Echo, the highest award for creative excellence given by the US Direct Marketing Association. He was a mentor and educator to his teams at work and as an active volunteer for Junior Achievement, an association that foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills in young emerging entrepreneurs.In his personal time, Henry enjoyed spending time at the family summer home on the Minnesota/Canadian border fishing, canoeing and camping. He always had multiple ongoing home improvement and wood working projects. In his retirement, he enjoyed the theatre, music concerts particularly jazz and traveled much of the world on multiple trips.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann “Mimi” Parker Brown; his parents; his sisters, Betty Lammers Schwab and Mary Katherine Lammers Blank.Henry’s survivors include his wife, Shirley Brown Lammers; his four children, Amy Wyeth Lammers-Haas; partner William Baynes, Ann Carlson Lammers-Vincel; husband John Robert (Bob) Vincel, Abby Brown Lammers; her spouse Jeanne Pagani, and Henry Peter Lammers; his partner Edward Garry. Henry’s three grandchildren, Christopher Lenox Haas; wife Heather Haas, Caitlin Ann Vincel, and George William Vincel; great-granddaughter, Amifaith Lenox Haas.Farewell Services will be held at Thursday, December 28th at 1:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations made to Parkinson Foundation or the USO. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.