Irene F. Hainline, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at her home.Irene was born on March 31, 1922, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Charles and Louise (Sommer) Heiney. She graduated in 1940 from the Convent of the Sacred Heart.In her lifetime Irene worked as a seamstress for Keller Furs, a Dental Assistant for Dr. Emmet Beckley, a Lab Technician for Hyman Dental Lab and at Sister's Hospital. She also worked tirelessly for Birthright of St. Joseph and the Pro-Life Movement.She married Wilbur E. Hainline on June 21, 1947, at St. Joseph Cathedral. He passed away July 17, 2015.She was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of Charity and St. Ann's Altar Society. She received the Bishop John J. Sullivan Service Award on February 5, 1989 for her dedication to and work for Birthright of St. Joseph.In addition to her parents and husband, Irene is preceded in death by siblings and their spouses William Heiney (Myrtle), Catherine Heath (Frank), Marguerite Francis (Harry), Dorothy O'Dell (Kenneth). She was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Ora and Raymond Hainline; sister-in-law, Frances (Hainline) Ford and also her lifelong friend Inez Gassen.Surviving family includes daughters Charlotte Duty (Tom) and Marguerite Spencer (Charles Triplett), all of St. Joseph; three grandsons, Daniel Stamp (Sara), Richmond, Virginia, John Scott Spencer, Kansas City, Missouri, and David Spencer (Nichole), Liberty, Missouri; sister Ann Conroy (Marion), St. Joseph, Missouri; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at 9:30 AM on Thursday at Horigan Chapel at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 10:00 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial.Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.The family suggests memorial contributions to Birthright of St. Joseph or Catholic Charities of St.