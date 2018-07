Scroll for more content...

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kaye Weiser 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday July 17, 2018 in Saint Joseph. She was born November 10, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Arlene & Jack Messner. She graduated from Central High School, and Vatterott College. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: daughters, Ashley (Charles) Rainsbarger, Platte City, MO, and Katie Weiser, Saint Joseph, MO, son, Jason Weiser, St. Joseph, four grandchildren, Briana, Hudson, Amelia, Ross Cody, and great grandson, RJ, two brothers, Mike and Kirk Messner of St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com