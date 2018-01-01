James C. Roberts, 86, of Burlington Junction, MO passed away unexpectedly, on January 1, 2018.

James Roberts was born March 14, 1931 in Tarkio, MO. His parents were Herman Cecil and Wilma Leilla (Britton) Roberts. They preceded him in death.

James was a graduate of Tarkio High School. He served his country in the United States Army.

Mr. Roberts was a life long farmer. He also had a corn sheller business for several years.

His true love was farming and raising cattle. He also loved the outdoors.

His survivors included a sister, Norma Mchale of Thorton, CO. One niece Janet Gail Kleckner of Thorton, CO, and one great nephew, Chris Puckett of Burlington Junction, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 5th, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A visitation for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 PM, on Thursday, January 4th, 2017 also at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.

