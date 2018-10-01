James D. Hardin
1963-2018
St. Joseph, Missouri- James “Jim” Dean Hardin, 55, St. Joseph formerly of Cameron, passed away on September 28, 2018.
Survivors: 3 daughters, Allison Barnes and Sylvia Hardin, Cameron, Mackenzie Hardin, of the home; sister, Julie Blair, Cameron; brother, Danny Hardin, Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Olivia and Zavannah Hardin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
