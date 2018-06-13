James Elwood DeGrote, Jr, 79,St. Joseph, Missouri,

James Elwood DeGrote, Jr.

1938-2018

James Elwood DeGrote, Jr, 79, husband of Linda A. Borger, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his home.

He was born December 1, 1938 in Hackensack, NJ. The second oldest of 11 children of James E. DeGrote, Sr. and Gertrude Johns.

Jim “Jitter” was married to Elizabeth Wright for almost 40 years. They spent their lives in New York. James and Betsy had 7 children, Debra DeGrote (Dennis Johnston), Lenore Privett (Darrin), Lisa Feinberg (Steve), Sherri DeGrote and Elizabeth Padgett (Michael).

He was a proud Teamster based out of New York Local #455. He would remind people that he helped pave many of the Orange County highways. James was an awesome story teller and could entertain folks for hours with his interesting and detailed stories.

James and Linda moved to St. Joseph to be near step-son, Erik A. Borger (Lesley). Beth, Sherri and Lenore followed their dad. As a result, several more DeGrote’s moved to St Joseph and call it home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy; sons, Jimmy and Bobby; brothers Chuck, Arnold, Mark and “Kine”.

Survivors include his children; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Adelaide “Sis” Willis (Harold), Nicholas DeGrote (Cindy), “Allen” DeGrote (Eunice), “Sue” Moody (Jim), David DeGrote (Margaret) and “Rock” DeGrote (Betty); several nieces and nephews.

James was a kind and loving father. He had integrity, an inner core of right and wrong and upstanding values he lived by. James was respected by everyone that met him.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.