James "Jim" 's Obituary

James (Jim) Mark Grove, Agency, MO, went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by a loving family after a brief illness. Jim loved spending time with his children and dogs, professing his faith and talking about his family. Jim attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Bishop LeBlond High School graduating in 1975. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps after high school and was assigned at Kaneohe, HI as a mortorman. Jim joined Fire District #2, Prairie Village, KS where he served 28 years retiring as an engineer. He was co-owner of Battery Man’s Supply with his brothers until his retirement in 2010. Jim loved his dogs and as of recent the Bichon Freise breeds and surviving pup Kona. He loved traveling to Hawaii where he just returned from last month spending time with son Cody. Jim also had a love of red; Red Dodge Ram pickup, Red Corvette and his Red Ferrari. He was proud of his military service and patriotic to the end. He regularly traveled to Pearl Harbor, HI for the Memorial on December 7th and was there for the 75th Anniversary remembrance. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bernice (Hanlin) Grove, and brothers Ronnie and Terry Grove, and sister-in-law Georgeanne (Daleo) Grove and special K-9 buddy Jack Jr. He is survived by his children, Carlie (Shane) Kempton, Excelsior Springs, MO and Cody Grove, St. Joe, sisters Connie (Gerald) Jones, St. Joe and Rosemary (Grove) Power, Raleigh, NC and brothers Ed (Cathy) Grove, Agency, MO, Pat (Ann) Grove, St. Joe and Mike (Jennifer) Grove, Agency, sisters-in-law Patricia Grove, Blue Springs, MO and Pam Grove, Overland Park, KS, his former wife is 23 years Kathy Hagee, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Saturday, October 13, 2018, with a Celebration of Life starting at 2:00 pm Saturday. Military honors under the auspices of the United States Marine corp. Cremation and services by Rupp Funeral Home