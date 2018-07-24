James Richard “Dick” Warner

1929-2018

Dick was born to Ella and Oberin Warner outside of Ravenwood, Missouri. He grew up with his two brothers, William (Bill) Warner, Gerald (Jug) Warner, and the late George Warner.

After graduating from high school, Dick attended Missouri Norm College in Maryville for two years. Later, he worked at a gas bottling plant in Omaha. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Also in Kansas City, he worked at Skelly Oil as a District Plant Supervisor for 11 years. Dick was a member of the 127th Army National Guard both in Maryville and Independence.

He met his future wife, Lou Ann Welsh, while working in St. Joseph. The two were later married, and that marriage would last 59 years.

Later, they had a son, James Welsh Warner. Dick, Lou Ann, and Jimmy enjoyed going camping, going out to eat, and attending church.

Dick worked a Wire Rope Corporation for 20 years as well as helped and taught men how to become an owner operator of semi-trucks for 25 years.

He was a member of Optimist Club, Number 78 Lodge, Eastside Rotary Club, Moila-Shriner’s Drum and Bugle Corps, Chairman Ashland United Methodist Board of Trustees, and The Scottish-Rite Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Gerald, and George Warner; nephew, Edward Duane Warner; and father- and mother-in-law, James and Bernice Welsh.

Survivors include his wife; son, James Warner; nieces, Joie Hays, Vicky Warner, Marta Kay Giesken, and Becky Carter; four great-nieces and nephews; and cousins, Betty Sue Warner and Ray Warner.

