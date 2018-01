Scroll for more content...

Janet C. Crockett (Eckert), 57, of Kansas City, MO, died Friday, January 12, 2018 at St. Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City. Janet was born July 31, 1960 in Smithville, MO to Robert and Marjorie (Tucker) Eckert. She grew up in Platte City, graduating from Platte County R3 High School in 1978. She later moved to Kansas City, where she worked in the payroll department of IBT, Inc. for over 30 years. She was a loving mother and daughter. Janet was an active and loyal member of the Park Hill Christian Church. She never hesitated to volunteer and help others where needed. She was also involved with the Christian Women’s Fellowship group, helping to put together Valentine’s boxes, Easter egg hunts, and other activities. She is preceded in death by her mother. Janet is survived by daughter Krystle (Aaron Green) Crockett of Kansas City, MO; father Robert Eckert of Kansas City, MO; brother Jeffrey (Dana) Eckert of Ellicott City, Maryland; and numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, preceded by gathering time for friends and family from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Inurnment in Platte City Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Park Hill Christian Church, for a memorial fund in Janet’s name. Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816-858-2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.com