Janice Capper, 78, long-time resident of Agency, Mo left this life to begin her next, exciting adventure, Monday, January 8, 2018. Janice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and collecting roosters. She was the owner of Fable Acres Exotics. She was preceded in death by her husband Dellon (Bud) Capper and sons Michael Nielsen, David Curl and Rodney Curl. She is survived by her daughter Dawn Baker and her husband JD; sons Jimmie Curl and wife Michelle and Rick Teague and wife Kim. Grandchildren Jon Baker and wife Brandy, Darice Baker, Lindsay Curl, Dominic, Damion and Destiny Curl, Khristina Strandquist and Ricky Teague. Great Grandchildren Jakob Baker, Dacota and Montanna Wilfong, daughter-in-law, Jessica Curl and her son, Carson. Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away. Janice will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.