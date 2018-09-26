Janice R. Morriss October 28, 1944 - September 24, 2018

Janice R. Morriss
1944-2018
Janice R. Morriss, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018.
She was born October 28, 1944, to Raymond Harold and May Lucille (Walters) Cadwallader in St. Joseph.
Janice married Lawrence Dent Morriss on December 10, 1971. He preceded her in death July 4, 2014.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughters, Elizabeth and Mary Andres; and sister, Betty Miller.
Survivors include her son, Joseph “Bernard” Andres, Fayetteville, North Carolina; daughter, Hallie Morriss-Thompson (Eric), St. Joseph, Missouri; step-daughter, Lisa Morriss-Sherry (Danny), Leawood, Kansas; step-son, Lawrence Morriss, Jr. (Jane), Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren, Grace, Calvin, and Blakeley Thompson, Joshua Andres, Tiffany Ueligger, Nathan Johnson, Audrey Daugherity, and Phillip and Courtney Christ; step-grandchildren, Jason, Sam, and Jenny Sherry and Megan, Andrew, and Katherine Morriss; great-grandchildren, Zayden and Bria Johnson, Luke and Victoria Andres, and Jaxon Daugherity; sisters, Linda Gentzell (Dennis) and Brenda Marney (David); brother-in-law, Dick Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
