Jill A. Hornbuckle, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday 26 Jun 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Jun. 25, 2018
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jill A. Hornbuckle
1975-2018

Jill A. Hornbuckle, 42, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born November 16, 1975 to Howard and Jackie (Sherlock) Hornbuckle, Jr.
Jill was a CNA for 20 years and also received the CNA of The Year award for several years. She was passionate about her job and cared deeply about her patients. She loved being around her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She enjoyed trips on the Missouri River.
Jill was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, Howard and Dorothy Hornbuckle; maternal grandparents, Pete and Meredith Sherlock; and great grandmother, Lela Haskins.
Survivors include her mother; sons, Devin Hornbuckle (Haley), Andre Hornbuckle (Conner); brother, Chris Hornbuckle; sister, Tobie Hornbuckle (John Davidson); boyfriend, Chad Green; nephew, Dylan Hornbuckle; grandchildren, Josiah Tilton, Braelynn Hornbuckle, Emersyn Hornbuckle, Greyson Hornbuckle, Trey Sweeney; and her beloved dog, Lady.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Heart Association.

