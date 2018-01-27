Jim W. Kobett, 82, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Jim W. Kobett, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Scroll for more content...

Jim was born on April 22, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri; to the late James and Mary (Hoffelmeyer) Kobett. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School.

Mr. Kobett served his country in the Naval Reserves.

Jim was a livestock buyer, he owned and operated J & J Order Buyers for over 35 years.

Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus #571. He loved spending time on the farm and had a soft spot for animals.

Jim married Ruby Katherine Courtney on October 21, 1955. they celebrated sixty-two years of marriage. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include son, Jim Kobett (Kimberly), St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Jane Smith (Terry), Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren, Alicia, Allison, Alexis, Kori and Kobe; five great-grandchildren; brother, Phil Kobett, Las Vegas, NV; sister, Colleen Kobett, Tucson, AZ and three nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph.