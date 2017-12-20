Jimmy Wykert, 66, of Troy, Ks.

Jimmy Wykert, 66, passed away at his home in Troy, Kansas, Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Jimmy was born on September 11, 1951 in Highland, Kansas to Harold Franklin & Gladys Helen (Harness) Wykert.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, Serving in Seoul South Korea. Jim loved being a grandfather. He was always there to help others in need. He enjoyed riding and rebuilding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Jim was also an amazing wood carver.

He was preceded in death by his parents & a brother, Donald Wykert, sisters-in-law Anna Wykert and Nanci Wykert, and a niece Kelli M. Wykert.

Survivors: spouse, Debbie Simpson of Troy, Kansas;

Son, Michael Carpenter (Micca) of Troy, Kansas;

Daughter, Jamie Sue Wykert (Jermaine Murphy Jr.) of Atchison, Kansas;

Step sons, Kevin VanWey (Chandra) of Troy, Kansas;

Kyle Culp (Gretchen) of Troy, Kansas;

Step- Daughters, Judy Pollard of Wathena, Kansas;

Traci Smith (Logan) of Troy, Kansas;

Katie King (Brad) of Troy, Kansas;

14 Grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren;

Brother, Johnny Wykert of Hebron, Kentucky;

Sisters, Dixie Meng (Bob) of Wathena, Kansas;

Patricia Masters (Terry) of Sundance, Wyoming;

Sister-in-law, Janet Wykert of St. Joseph, Missouri;

Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial Service: 12 noon Saturday, January 13, 2017

At the Troy Christian Church, in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service at 11:00 A.M.

Inurnment: Walnut Grove Cemetery, Iowa Point, Kansas

Memorials: Jimmy Wykert Memorial Fund.