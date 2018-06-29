Clear
JoAnn (Robinson) Alexander
1934-2018

JoAnn (Robinson) Alexander, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Abbey Woods.
She was born June 30, 1934 to John Howard and Erma (Stanton) Robinson in Andrew County.
JoAnn married Glen E. Alexander; he preceded her in death.
She worked at CD Smith Drug Company for 31 years.
JoAnn enjoyed crocheting, bowling, canning. She loved being retired and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-parent, and brother, John Howard Robinson III.
Survivors include daughter, Sue Devers; son, Stanton Alexander; daughter, June Davis (Dennis), Sebring, FL; 4 grandchildren, Danielle, Rachel, Whitney, Kimberly; 4 great grandchildren, Lucius, Annabelle, Aiden, Matthew; and brother, Billy Robinson.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, please visit JoAnn’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

