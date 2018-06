Scroll for more content...

JoAnna Coon 68, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 at a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born April 16, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Bessie & Earnest Coon. She worked at various nursing homes as a caregiver. She enjoyed fishing and collecting things. She was a loving mother and grandmother. JoAnna was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, LaDonna Coon. She is survived by daughters, Jimmie Rice and Betty (Jimmie) Campbell, sons Ricky Rice Jr., David Fanning, John Fanning, and Freddy (Cathy) Fanning, numerous grandchildren, husband, Eddie, and great grandchildren, brothers, Fred (Sharon) Coon and Earnest Coon, sisters; Ernestine Marsh, Brenda Coon and Diane Coon. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the services.