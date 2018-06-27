Clear

John A. Bolden, 86, of Elwood, Kansas

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary
Elwood, Kansas - John A. Bolden, 86, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018.
John was born on September 12, 1931 in Troy, Kansas to George & Bertha Bolden.
He was a member of the U.S. Army & a POW for 2 years. John work for Carnation for 30 years in the maintenance department.
John married Vivian Maxine Turner, she preceded him in death & also preceded in death by his parents & all his siblings.
Survivors: children, Les Bolden, Joseph Bolden, Patricia Bolden & Anthony Bolden all of Elwood, Kansas & Edward Bolden of Arizona. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Memorials: John A. Bolden Memorial Fund.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
