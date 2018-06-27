Scroll for more content...

Elwood, Kansas - John A. Bolden, 86, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018.John was born on September 12, 1931 in Troy, Kansas to George & Bertha Bolden.He was a member of the U.S. Army & a POW for 2 years. John work for Carnation for 30 years in the maintenance department.John married Vivian Maxine Turner, she preceded him in death & also preceded in death by his parents & all his siblings.Survivors: children, Les Bolden, Joseph Bolden, Patricia Bolden & Anthony Bolden all of Elwood, Kansas & Edward Bolden of Arizona. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 29, 2018At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.Burial: Pennell Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.Memorials: John A. Bolden Memorial Fund.