John Braman, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018, with his loving family by his side.

John was born on September 7, 1948 in Savannah, Missouri to Charles and Lenora "Darlene" (Schuch) Braman. He was a 1966 graduate of Christian Brothers High School.

Mr. Braman proudly served his country in the US Army from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War.

John married Nancy McAsey on March 9, 1968 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

After 31 years, John retired from Wire Rope Corporation.

John was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church; where he was active in the school athletics, Mexican Fiesta and received the Bishop Sullivan Award. He also served as president of the Local #5783. He enjoyed puzzles, reading, fishing, golfing, playing cards, softball, but most of all John enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and sporting activities.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; daughter, Amy (Paul) Baack; son, John (Kirsten) Braman,; daughter, Racheal (Sean) Szarwinski; ten grandchildren, Kaela, Mitchell and Katie Baack; Matthew-John, Anna, Aidan and Charlie Braman; Tayler, Hannah and Riley Szarwiski; sister, Connie Mays; Brother & Sister in-laws, Peggy (Carl) Boyer, Tom McAsey, Debby (Joe) Pioch and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Braman was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Frank Mays and in-laws, Francis and Doris McAsey.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held after 11:00 AM Sunday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends until 8:30 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Patrick Catholic Church or Second Harvest Food Bank.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the nurses of Mosaic Life Care, who helped care for John during his journey home.