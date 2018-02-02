John David (Johnny) Sutton, 81, of St. Joseph, Mo.

John David (Johnny) Sutton, 81, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018 at a local healthcare center.

Scroll for more content...

He was born July 5, 1936 to the late Edgar and Lucy (Griffon) Sutton in St. Joseph, MO.

John was an avid country and western music fan and played guitar as a young man. He was a loyal Kansas City Royals fan. John served his country in the Missouri Air National Guard from 1954-1965 and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He spent his career as a Journeyman plumber which spanned 35 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Jean Blizzard (Robert Vestal Jr.), Linda Sutton (Clifford Stone), Debbie Vetack (Jim) and Nikki Sutton; brother, Gene Sutton (Andrea); sister, Ilene Schaller (William); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vida Mae (Niles) Sutton; parents; infant son, James David Sutton; brother, Joe Sutton and sisters, Irene Plumber and Ina Mae Akins.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a graveside service with full military honors at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.