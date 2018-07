Scroll for more content...

John Marion Roberton 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday July 2, 2018 at Mosaic life care hospital, in St Joseph. He was born February 15, 1936 in Abilene, Kansas son of the late Louise & John Roberton. He graduated from Troy High School, and retired from Armour and Company meat packing after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. John was preceded in death by his parents, son, William F. Roberton, brothers, Lawrence, Jim and Donnie Roberton. Survivors include sons, Thomas (Sheila) Roberton, and Timothy Roberton of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Mary Beerman, brothers, Larry, and Dale Roberton, grandchildren, Timothy, Chris, Paul and Daniel Roberton, granddaughter, MaLinda McDermit. Nine great grand children. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Monday, with a memorial service following starting at 2:00 pm Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.comRead Less