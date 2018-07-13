John Philip Farnan, 84, Cameron, MO

John P. Farnan

1934-2018

Cameron, Missouri- John Philip Farnan, 84, Cameron passed away on July 12, 2018.

John was born April 10, 1934 in Parnell, Missouri to Joseph and Gertrude (Sullivan) Farnan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Randy Olmstead; 4 brothers, Irvin, Willie, Doris and Maurice; 2 sisters, Mary Ann and infant sister, Patricia.

After his father’s death the family moved to Clyde, Missouri, where he attended school at St. Benedict’s and Jefferson High.

On September 3, 1956, John was united in marriage to Helen Gaume at Sacred Heart Church, Hamilton, MO.

John worked for over 50 years in the Grocery Business. The last 40 years for Howard Markets as a Manager/Supervisor, before retiring.

He was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, Usher and Greeter. John and Helen have given over 30 years of service to the Nursing Homes in Cameron.

John was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus CO # 1110, Cameron and an Honorary Life Member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #569, St. Joseph, MO.

Survivors: wife of 61 years, Helen Farnan, of the home; to this union, son, Kenneth (Lynna) Farnan, Overland Park, KS; 2 daughters, Sheila Olmstead, Huntington Beach, CA and Alicia French, Cameron; sister, Alice (Robert) Barmann, Maryville, MO; 5 grandchildren, Alan, Matthew, Ashlee, Derek and Kaitlyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Jacobi and Amya.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, July 16, 2018 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, Rosary: 6:00 PM, with visitation following 6:30-8:00 PM, Sunday evening at the church. Burial: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Munchin Catholic Church Renovation Fund. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.