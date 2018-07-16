John Phillip Cox, M.D.

1927-2018

John Phillip Cox, M.D, 90, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away July 12, 2018, at the Veteran’s Home in Cameron, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Cox and Mary (McCabe) Cox; sister, Etheldreda; and brothers, Lawrence Cox and Raymond Cox.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Evans) Cox; children, Mary Sanders Attebury (Mike), St. Joseph, and John Cox (Karen), Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Joe Sanders (Kasey), John Sanders, and Ashley Ginn; brothers, Joseph Cox, Wexford, Pennsylvania, and James Cox, Homewood, Illinois.

John served his country in both the Navy and Air Force. He graduated from Loyola University, Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, and began his medical career as a General Practitioner in Odell, Illinois. He later specialized in Psychiatry and Neurology, completing his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and later moved his family to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1967. There, he practiced psychiatry for forty years, serving the mental health needs of the community.

The family conveys their appreciation for all the support given by friends and family members as well as the caregivers at LaVerna Village in Savannah, Cameron Veterans Home, and Comfort Care Hospice in Cameron for their loving attention and care of John.

Farewell Graveside Services were held July 13, 2018, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Northwest Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.